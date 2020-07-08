Regione | Rsa e centri diurni consegnano le chiavi

Condividi

Hanno consegnato le chiavi delle loro strutture gestori e operatori di centri diurni e Rsa, in protesta con la Regione Puglia sull’emergenza sanitaria. Ecco perchè.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento