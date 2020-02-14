Regione Puglia | Donne che lottano ancora

Condividi

La legge sulla doppia preferenza in Puglia è ancora un sogno. La presidente della Commissione pari opportunità Patrizia Del Giudice avverte: "Faremo ricorso al Tar"

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento