Regionarie | M5S, Conca e Laricchia al gran finale

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Regionarie | M5S, Conca e Laricchia al gran finale

Condividi

Antonella Laricchia e Mario Conca al testa a testa per la guida dei Cinque Stelle alle prossime Regionali pugliesi. Attivisti al voto nella giornata di giovedì, ecco come ci arrivano gli sfidanti.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento