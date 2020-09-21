Regionali: su 16 seggi: in vantaggio Emiliano col 42,65%

  Regionali: su 16 seggi: in vantaggio Emiliano col 42,65%
Regionali: su 16 seggi: in vantaggio Emiliano col 42,65%

Emiliano 42,65%, Fitto 41,38, Laricchia 12,2%, Scalfarotto 2,17% Conca 0,90% Bruni 0,37%, Cesaria 0,25 D'Agosto 0,08%

