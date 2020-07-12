Regionali | Scalfarotto al via: “Emiliano? Non fa sintesi”

Da Barletta esordio da aspirante Governatore per Ivan Scalfarotto. Con lui Teresa Bellanova e Mariaelena Boschi. "Michele Emiliano? Non fa sintesi", chiariscono.

