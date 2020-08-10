Regionali | Raffaele Fitto scopre le carte: “Niente riempilista”

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Regionali | Raffaele Fitto scopre le carte: “Niente riempilista”

Condividi

Raffaele Fitto scopre le carte e presenta i big di Fratelli d'Italia. In lista l'ex generale della Forestale, Giuseppe Silletti, mentre torna sulla scena l'ex azzurra Irma Melini.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento