Regionali | La Lega si gioca la carta Altieri

Condividi

Regionali 2020. La Lega di Puglia candida un suo uomo alla scalata della Puglia contro l'altro nome di coalizione, Raffaele Fitto. In campo c'è Nuccio Altieri

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento