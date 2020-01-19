Regionali | Emiliano riunisce centrosinistra e chiama Zingaretti

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Regionali | Emiliano riunisce centrosinistra e chiama Zingaretti

Condividi

Michele Emiliano riunisce la coalizione, annuncia i gruppi di lavoro e chiama il leader Dem, Nicola Zingaretti, sullo strappo con i renziani di Italia Viva.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento