Regionali | Emiliano presenta i candidati del Barese

  Regionali | Emiliano presenta i candidati del Barese

In un cinema del capoluogo pugliese, il governatore uscente, Michele Emiliano, ha presentato i candidati baresi delle liste a supporto della sua ricandidatura

