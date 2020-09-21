Regionali | dati su 507/4026 sezioni: la forbice arriva a 8 punti. Emiliano 46,8% Fitto 38,8%

Regionali | dati su 507/4026 sezioni: la forbice arriva a 8 punti. Emiliano 46,8% Fitto 38,8%

Emiliano 46,86%,Fitto 38,83%, Laricchia 11,22%, Scalfarotto 1,60%, Conca 0,73%, Cesaria 0,48%, Bruni 0,17%, D'Agosto 0,12%

