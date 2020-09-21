Regionali | dati su 194 sezioni: Emiliano stabilmente davanti. Il dato si consolida

  Regionali | dati su 194 sezioni: Emiliano stabilmente davanti. Il dato si consolida
Regionali | dati su 194 sezioni: Emiliano stabilmente davanti. Il dato si consolida

Emiliano 46,49%,Fitto 39,22%, Laricchia 11,11%, Scalfarotto 1,66%, Conca 0,67%, Cesaria 0,51%, Bruni 0,23%, D'Agosto 0,11%

