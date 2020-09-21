Regionali | dati su 306/4026 sezioni: forbice fissa tra 6 e 7 punti. Emiliano ormai irragiungibile

Regionali | dati su 306/4026 sezioni: forbice fissa tra 6 e 7 punti. Emiliano ormai irragiungibile

Emiliano 46,17%,Fitto 39,42%, Laricchia 11,20%, Scalfarotto 1,62%, Conca 0,79%, Cesaria 0,48%, Bruni 0,19%, D'Agosto 0,12%

