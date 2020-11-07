Puglia zona arancione | Coldiretti: “Fatturati zero per 21mila attività”

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Puglia zona arancione | Coldiretti: “Fatturati zero per 21mila attività”

Condividi

Si stimano grandissime perdite per oltre le 21mila imprese regionali del sistema agroalimentare a causa del Dpcm che vuole la Puglia zona arancione

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento