Puglia | Incendi boschivi, ecco la campagna 2020

Incontro tra Regione, Arif e Protezione civile per fare il punto sulla Campagna Antincendio boschivo 2020. Lo scorso anno ci sono stati circa 4200 incendi su tutto il territorio regionale.

