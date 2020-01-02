Puglia, arrivano i saldi

Tutto pronto per l'arrivo dei saldi, nonostante i timori delle associazioni degli esercenti, che avrebbero preferito un rinvio dell'appuntamento. In Basilicata, Sicilia e Valle d'Aosta è già corsa all'affare.

