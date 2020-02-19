Primo Piano | Fellini 100, l’arcivescovo racconta il Maestro

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Primo Piano | Fellini 100, l’arcivescovo racconta il Maestro

Condividi

In occasione dei 100 anni della nascita del regista Federico Fellini,ripercorriamo la sua arte cinematografica con l'arcivescovo di Bari - Bitonto, monsignor Francesco Cacucci

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento