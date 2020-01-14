Primarie | Stefàno: “Persi 55mila elettori dal 2014”

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Primarie | Stefàno: “Persi 55mila elettori dal 2014”

Condividi

La vittoria di Michele Emiliano non spegne le polemiche interne al centrosinistra pugliese dopo le primarie di domenica.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento