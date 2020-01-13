Primarie, il Centrosinistra pugliese conferma Emiliano

  • Home
  • Politica
  • Primarie, il Centrosinistra pugliese conferma Emiliano

Condividi

Con più del 70% di preferenze, l'ex Sindaco di Bari e Governatore uscente vince la competizione interna e guiderà la coalizione alle Regionali.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento