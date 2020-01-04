Primarie al rush finale, c’è chi dice no

Ultima settimana di campagna elettorale per le primarie del centrosinistra pugliese: la dem Elena Gentile attende l'endorsement di Nichi Vendola, il fasanese Fabiano Amati prova ad allargare il campo ma c'è chi dice no.

