Post Bari-Teramo 1-1: Auteri: “Meritavamo di più. Gol preso in avvio potrebbe aver influito sulla prestazione”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Post Bari-Teramo 1-1: Auteri: “Meritavamo di più. Gol preso in avvio potrebbe aver influito sulla prestazione”

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento