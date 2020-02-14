Pop.Bari | Jacobini “Dominus” dei bilanci truccati

Condividi

Sulle misure cautelari agli Jacobini la Procura di Bari ha fatto ricorso chiedendo l’applicazione delle misure restrittive per altre vicende contestate agli indagati

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento