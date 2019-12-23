Polizia di Stato, reati in calo tra Bari e Bat

Reati in calo del 14 e 10% tra Bari e Bat. Bilancio positivo per la questura del capoluogo pugliese. Il punto con il numero uno del corpo, Giovanni Bisogno

