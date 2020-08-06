Politica | Angiola passa ad ‘Azione’

Il parlamentare pugliese Nunzio Angiola lascia il Gruppo Misto e passa ad Azione con Carlo Calenda. Unica strada per tirare fuori il paese da questa pesante recessione - commenta Angiola

