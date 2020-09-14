Polignano, Vitto: “Vi obbligo a rispettare la quarantena”

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Polignano, Vitto: “Vi obbligo a rispettare la quarantena”

Condividi

Il sindaco di Polignano a Mare, con un'ordinanza, obbliga la quarantena anche per chi ha avuto tampone con esito negativo.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento