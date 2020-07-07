Playoff serie C | Monopoli vs Ternana, ecco come ci arrivano

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Playoff serie C | Monopoli vs Ternana, ecco come ci arrivano

Condividi

IL MONOPOLI ESORDIRA’ NEI PLAYOFF DI SERI C FRA DUE GIORNI, CONTRO LA TERNANA. UNA SFIDA CHE HA DEI PRECEDENTI TRA LE DUE FORMAZIONI. SENTIAMO COME LE DUE SQUADRE ARRIVANO ALLA SFIDA.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento