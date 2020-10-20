Pesistica | Puglia: Martirigiano eletto nuovo presidente

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Pesistica | Puglia: Martirigiano eletto nuovo presidente

Condividi

La pesistica Pugliese ha un nuovo presidente. Si tratta di Gaetano Martirigiano eletto domenica scorsa praticamente all'unanimita'

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento