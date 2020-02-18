Papa a Bari | Città sicura ma non blindata

Trenta punti di vigilanza in prossimità dei blocchi, 20 di presidio nell’area di massima sicurezza, tra le 70 e le 100 telecamere e fino a 700 uomini impiegati in occasione della messa officiata dal Pontefice.

