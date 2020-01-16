Pantera a San Severo: ecco la foto dell’orma

Ecco la foto dell'orma lasciata sul terreno dalla pantera avvistata nei pressi di San Severo (poi dileguatasi nelle campagne). Intanto proseguono le ricerche da parte delle forze dell'ordine per trovare il pericoloso felino.

Attilio Scarano

