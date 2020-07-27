Palo del Colle, il Ministro Bellanova in visita alla Siciliani

  • Home
  • Cronaca
  • Palo del Colle, il Ministro Bellanova in visita alla Siciliani
Palo del Colle, il Ministro Bellanova in visita alla Siciliani

Condividi

Palo del Colle, il Ministro Teresa Bellanova in visita alla Siciliani. Sul tema xylella accusa la Regione di mala gestione.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento