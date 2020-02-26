Palio del Viccio 2020 | Vince Antonio Desantis

  • Home
  • Eventi
  • Palio del Viccio 2020 | Vince Antonio Desantis

Condividi

In sella al frisone Obi è Antonio De Santis a vincere la tradizionale corsa medievale di scena a Palo del Colle, nel Barese.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento