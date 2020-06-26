Otranto (LE) | Si attende la cattura del lupo

Verrà catturato nelle prossime ore il lupo che si sta aggirando in queste settimane a Otranto. Il sindaco raccomanda: "State tranquilli e mantenete le distanze dall'animale".

