” Occorre regia comune per test sierologici”. Appello a Emiliano dall’Ass. Tutti Uniti per la Vita

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • ” Occorre regia comune per test sierologici”. Appello a Emiliano dall’Ass. Tutti Uniti per la Vita

Condividi

Lecce- Per divulgare i risultati dei Test sierologici occorre una regia comune. Appello ad Emiliano di Messuti e Minelli

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento