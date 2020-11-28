Natale | Foggia: niente eventi, aiuti ai più bisognosi

  • Natale | Foggia: niente eventi, aiuti ai più bisognosi

Luminarie sì, eventi e concerti no. E così i Sindaci – come il foggiano Franco Landella - pensano ad usare il budget risparmiato in favore dei più fragili.

