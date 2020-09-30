Napoli | Negativi tutti i tamponi, il calcio non si ferma

Napoli | Negativi tutti i tamponi, il calcio non si ferma

Tutti negativi i tamponi effettuati ai calciatori del Napoli. I risultati sono appena arrivati dopo i test effettuati ieri.

