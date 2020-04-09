Muore a 15 anni, donati gli organi. Sara ‘vive’ in altre sette persone

  • Muore a 15 anni, donati gli organi. Sara ‘vive’ in altre sette persone

Volata in cielo troppo presto, a soli 15 anni. I genitori hanno acconsentito all’espianto e alla donazione degli organi per salvare la vita ad altre persone.

