Monopoli | Scienza e Ferrari tornano in Lombardia

IN CASA MONOPOLI MENTRE LA SQUADRA PROVA A DISTRARSI SFIDANDO ALTRE FORMAZIONI VIA WEB, SONO TORNATI NELLA MARTORIATA LOMBARDIA SIA BEPPE SCIENZA E SIA IL SUO SECONDO GIACOMO FERRARI.

