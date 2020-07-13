Monopoli | “Punto contatto rurale”, la Polizia anche nelle campagne

  • Home
  • Attualità
  • Monopoli | “Punto contatto rurale”, la Polizia anche nelle campagne

Condividi

La Polizia anche nelle campagne e nelle contrade di Monopoli, che accolgono un terzo della popolazione del centro del Barese.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento