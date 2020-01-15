Monopoli | per il centrocampo si pensa a Marco Romizi

Il Monopoli non ha iniziato nel migliore dei modi il 2020 così il club biancoverde sta pensando a rinforzare il centrocampo. Tra i nomi c'e' anche quello di Marco Romizi.

