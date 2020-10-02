Monopoli | Marilungo e Lombardo i colpi, per la coppa incognita Kargbo

Ancora un punto interrogativo sul caso Kargbo, Il Monopoli potrebbe sognare il passaggio al terzo turno di Coppa Italia, ma per il momento di concentra sul mercato.

