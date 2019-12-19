Monopoli, mai così bene nel girone d’andata

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Monopoli, mai così bene nel girone d’andata

Condividi

Un girone d’andata da record. Il Monopoli, nonostante la sconfitta con l’Avellino, ha chiuso a quota 37 punti la prima parte di campionato. Analizziamo i numeri e compariamoli con quelli del passato in questo servizio.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento