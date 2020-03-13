Monopoli | Laricchia: “Per i calciatori siamo come una famiglia”

  • Monopoli | Laricchia: “Per i calciatori siamo come una famiglia”

Il Monopoli sta osservando il riposo con i calciatori che sono rimasti in Puglia. Così Laricchia afferma che in questo momento per loro il club rappresenta la famiglia.

