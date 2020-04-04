Monopoli | Laricchia: “Giocheremmo anche in estate”

Il Monopoli spera di poter tornare in campo anche se questo dovesse significare giocare ad agosto. per i pagamenti degli stipendi il club valuterà le singole posizioni.

