Monopoli | Laricchia: “Avremmo preferito la riforma”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Monopoli | Laricchia: “Avremmo preferito la riforma”

Condividi

A pochi giorni dal Consiglio Federale, l'amministratore unico del Monopoli calcio Alessandro Laricchia ammette che avrebbe preferito come soluzione quella della riforma.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento