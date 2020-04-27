Monopoli | La ripresa degli allenamenti slitta, “gabbiano” alla finestra

Anche il Monopoli e’ alla finestra. Difficilmente rispartira’ la serie C. Quel che colpisce i dirtigenti biancoverdi, e’ la mlenta ripresa anche delle aziende

