Monopoli | In attesa di nuovi arrivi l’intesa tra Sales e Giosa

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Monopoli | In attesa di nuovi arrivi l’intesa tra Sales e Giosa

Condividi

Il Monopoli si sta muovendo sul mercato e in attesa dei nuovi arrivi Beppe Scienza si gode l'intesa tra Sales e Giosa

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento