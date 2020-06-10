Monopoli | Il “Gabbiano” in campo il 9 luglio

  Monopoli | Il "Gabbiano" in campo il 9 luglio

Il Monopoli sta proseguendo gli allenamenti individuali. Ora i biancoverdi conoscono la data dell'esordio playoff vale a dire il prossimo 9 luglio.

