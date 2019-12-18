Monopoli: i biancoverdi in udienza da Papa Bergoglio

Condividi

Non e' un giorno come gli altri per il Monopoli calcio. I tesserati biancoverdi sono andati in udienza dal Papa a Roma e gli hanno regalato una maglia.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento