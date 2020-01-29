Monopoli | i Biancoverdi “chiedono” Miracoli

Il Monopoli invece torna a corteggiare Luca Miracoli, centravanti classe '92, già inseguito in estate che potrebbe lasciare il Como in queste ultime ore di trattative.

