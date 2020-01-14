Monopoli | Gabbiano meno brillante pensa al tour de force

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Monopoli | Gabbiano meno brillante pensa al tour de force

Condividi

La battuta d'arresto casalinga del Monopoli ha messo in evidenza una squadra meno brillante rispetto al mese scorso. Ora un vero tour de force attende i biancoverdi

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento