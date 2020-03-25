Monopoli | Ferrari: “col corpo a Monopoli col cuore a Bergamo”

  • Monopoli | Ferrari: “col corpo a Monopoli col cuore a Bergamo”

OGGI HA RISPOSTO ALLE NOSTRE DOMANDE L’ALLENATORE IN SECONDA GIACOMO FERRARI BERGAMASCO DOC CHE OVVIAMENTE VIVE QUESTA SITUAZIONE CON MAGGIORE SENSIBILITA’.

